Gamers unite! AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 XT has finally fallen below MSRP

Hold up! Remember that graphics card from a few weeks ago that was “on sale” at the original MSRP? Well, today that same card is actually below the original MSRP. Amazon is selling an MSI Mech 2x Radeon RX 6600 XT for $355 . That’s $25 off of the MSRP. However, to get that price, you need to fill out a $20 mail-in rebate form. Sure, that’s a pain, but it’s worth it to get this deal.

You can expect a very good 1080p gaming experience out of this card. That means 60 frames-per-second or more on most games at ultra graphics settings. We reviewed this card last August and gave it three stars out of five. That’s an admittedly low rating, but the two major problems that held it back were the price and the 1440p performance.

If you’re looking for a 1440p card, this one is decent, but you may need to reduce the graphics settings in some particularly resource-intensive games. As for the pricing issue, well, we were still holding on the dream of a $250-ish 1080p graphics card at the time. Add another year onto this graphics card nightmare and an excellent 1080p card for $355 looks just fine, especially when you consider the price tag was over $500 just a few months ago.

[Today’s deal: MSI Mech 2x Radeon RX 6600 XT for $355 at Amazon.]