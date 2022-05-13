Upgrade to a screaming fast, pixel-packed 1440p monitor for just $230

If you’re looking to upgrade your monitor, today is your lucky day. Newegg is selling a 27-inch Acer 1440p high refresh rate gaming monitor for $230. That’s $140 off the MSRP and a good sale price for this display.

The Acer XG270HU has a 144Hz refresh rate to blow past those 60 frames-per-second allowing for smoother visuals. It’s also rocking FreeSync to keep performance consistent between the graphics card and monitor. This means greatly reduced moments of screen tearing and stutter.

Acer’s designed this monitor with an “edge-to-edge frameless design,” making it a nice choice for a multi-monitor gaming set-up. It also has built-in speakers and, for connections, you have HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-D. To use FreeSync, you’ll have to choose between DisplayPort and HDMI–both support up to the maximum frame rate. If you have an Nvidia graphics card, this monitor is G-Sync compatible, so no one is left out of the variable refresh rate party.

Overall, this is a nice looking monitor at a good price. You’ve just really got to like red accents.

[Today’s deal: Acer 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor for $230 at Newegg.]

