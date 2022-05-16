Grab a Vizio soundbar for just $100, today only

It’s a great day to improve your home entertainment set-up. Woot via Amazon is selling the refurbished Vizio V-Series 2.1 channel soundbar for $100, today only. That’s $29 off the most recent price. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday.

It’s normal to be a little squeamish about refurbished products, but Amazon offers a few guarantees. First, it has a 90-day guarantee for replacement or refund. Amazon also guarantees there are no visible defects when you hold the product at arm’s length.

We haven’t reviewed this particular soundbar, but it’s generally well liked. On Amazon, this soundbar has 4.5 out of 5 stars from close to 400 ratings. This device supports DTX Virtual:X sound, and there are three “full-range” speakers inside. The package also has a 5-inch wireless subwoofer to add a little boom to the room.

This soundbar can be integrated with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant for voice control. It also has Bluetooth if you’d like to play some music through the soundbar.

Overall, this is a great way to improve the sound on your TV for $100.

[Today’s deal: Vizio V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar for $100 at Amazon.]