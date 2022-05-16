Add some pizzaz to your photos with 30% off Adobe Photoshop Elements

Today is a great day to bump up your photo editing game for a lot less. Right now, Amazon is selling Adobe Photoshop Elements 2022 for $70. That’s $30 off the usual price. It’s not clear how long this deal will last, but it likely won’t be for long. This isn’t the best price we’ve seen, but it’s still an excellent deal at $30 off.

We haven’t reviewed this version of Elements, but we’ve always liked the editing suite. If you’re not familiar with it, Elements is a stripped down, more user friendly version of Photoshop. It’s a popular suite because it’s designed to make personal photos look much better or add some novelties to them.

There are a few Elements 2022 features that are really fun to use. You can, for example, “warp” a photo to fit into any shape. Adobe uses an example fitting a reflected image into a pair of sunglasses. The suite has an extended background guided edit that lets you stretch out the background of a photo to make it a good size for your needs. There are also guided edits for improving pet photos and a moving overlays feature that puts animations on top of your images such as falling snow or leaves. A number of Elements’ features use Adobe’s Sense AI technology, which adds some smart automation to advanced editing tasks.

