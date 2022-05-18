Acer unleashes some of the swankiest Chromebooks we’ve ever seen

Stop the presses! Acer is launching, quite possibly, the swankiest Chromebooks I’ve ever laid my eyes upon. On Wednesday, the laptop manufacturer announced the impending launch of a refreshed premium convertible Chromebook and tablet lineup. The 2-in-1 laptops feature 12th-gen Intel processors and the tablet is packing an Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip.

These machines are designed for students, business professionals, and everyone in between. Not only do they sport a rather sophisticated-looking design, but the 12th-gen Intel processor in the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a serious bump in power. This really redefines what a Chromebook is capable of. Read on to learn more.

[Want to check out PCWorld’s best picks for laptops? Check out our roundup here]

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Acer

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 are the real standouts here. These convertibles are equipped with 12th-gen Intel processors (up to Core i7), which means they should be able to handle more demanding tasks like streaming, gaming, and video editing. Chromebooks are generally low-powered machines, more suited to running general use tasks like web browsing and checking e-mail. Not anymore! Acer is changing the game, and pressing the advantage even further by pairing Intel’s chips with up to a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Let’s talk about the form factor for a second. These convertible laptops make great travel companions. The design allows you to swing the screen around and prop it up like a tent, making it easier to participate in video calls or binge an enticing show on Netflix. You can also tuck the keyboard away and use the display like a handheld tablet. The 2-in-1 design is nothing new or groundbreaking by any means, but it’s still versatile and useful, especially if you travel a bunch.

The 14-inch touchscreen will be available in two resolutions: 2560-by-1600 and 1920-by-1080. It’s made with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which is supposed to be resistant to stains and odor-causing bacteria. The 16:10 aspect ratio is nice because it leaves more room for taking notes or working in Excel. For port options, there’s a wide array, including HDMI and two Thunderbolt 4. The Spin also includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a backlit keyboard, DTS audio, an optional fingerprint reader, and more.

Between the abundant features and powerful hardware, these are some of the most premium Chromebooks around. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 launches in August with a starting price of $749.99 and $1,099.99. Acer also announced similar Spin 514 laptops packing AMD’s powerful new Chromebook processors inside.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

Acer

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is a cool little device built with portability in mind. The keyboard is detachable (and optional!), which is perfect for those times when you need to use the tablet as a handheld device. The detachable keyboard also has a built-in cradle for the tablet and a kickstand that pops open on the back. I’m unable to speak to the durability of this device, as I haven’t reviewed it personally, but I’d love to get my hands on it to see if there’s any flex in the keyboard tray. That’s where a lot of folio-style laptops tend to fall short.

The 10.1-inch IPS display is a little small, but that’s not unusual for a tablet, as it’s designed to be both lightweight and portable. The resolution is 1920-by-1080 with an aspect ratio of 16:10. As for what’s going on under the hood, you’ll find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip, which is designed for entry-level laptops and Chromebooks. That means the Tab is best suited for general use tasks. According to Acer, the Tab can last up to 11 hours on a single charge. That’s more than a full work day.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 will launch in July with a reasonable starting price of $399.99.