Snag this Asus mesh router for $70 off and saturate your home in ultra-fast Wi-Fi

It’s a good day to make your Wi-Fi signal reach past the driveway. Today only, Newegg is selling the Asus ZenWiFi XD6 mesh Wi-Fi system (2-pack) for $230. That’s $70 off the usual price. To get the deal, you need to use the code SSBSA728 at checkout. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

With this mesh system, you can cover up to 5,400 square feet. It’s compatible with Asus’ AiMesh technology. This lets you mix and match a variety of Asus routers into a larger mesh system if you need it. The only requirement is that the other routers are AiMesh compatible.

The XD6 system provides a total wireless speed of 5,400 megabits-per-second. It comes with onboard security from Trend Micro to keep the network secure as well as parental controls such as URL filtering and scheduling. You can also tell the XD6 system to prioritize certain kinds of content if, for example, you need to keep your movie streaming smoothly while someone else is uploading a ton of photos to OneDrive.

[Today’s deal: Asus ZenWiFi XD6 Wi-Fi6 mesh system for $230 at Newegg.]