Today only: Get speed and size with this blistering 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $150

Right now, you can add some super speedy PCIe 4.0 storage and keep things cool at a good price. Best Buy is selling the 1TB WD Black SN850 with heatsink for $150. That’s $120 off the MSRP and a better price than you’ll find elsewhere right now. The deal ends just before midnight Central time on Tuesday evening.

We reviewed the SN850 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars plus an Editors’ Choice Award. “The WD Black SN850 is a fantastic NVMe SSD,” we said. WD says this drive features a maximum sequential write speed of 7,000 megabytes-per-second and a maximum sequential read speed of 5,300 MB/s. In our tests with the 2TB model, we found that the sequential writes were close, but the sequential read speeds were a little slower at just under 6,300MB/s.

This is a PCIe 4.0 drive, so you’ll need a system of the same generation of PCIe to hit those speeds. That requires a recent AMD or Intel CPU and motherboard. If you have a PCIe 3.0 system, you can still use this drive, but it won’t be able to run as fast. Either way, this is a good drive at a good price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB WD Black SN850 for $150 at BestBuy.]

