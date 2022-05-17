Home
Deal

Today only: Get speed and size with this blistering 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for $150

Best Buy is selling the WD Black SN850 for $120 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A black M.2 drive with heatsink viewed from above
WD

Right now, you can add some super speedy PCIe 4.0 storage and keep things cool at a good price. Best Buy is selling the 1TB WD Black SN850 with heatsink for $150. That’s $120 off the MSRP and a better price than you’ll find elsewhere right now. The deal ends just before midnight Central time on Tuesday evening.

We reviewed the SN850 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars plus an Editors’ Choice Award. “The WD Black SN850 is a fantastic NVMe SSD,” we said. WD says this drive features a maximum sequential write speed of 7,000 megabytes-per-second and a maximum sequential read speed of 5,300 MB/s. In our tests with the 2TB model, we found that the sequential writes were close, but the sequential read speeds were a little slower at just under 6,300MB/s.

This is a PCIe 4.0 drive, so you’ll need a system of the same generation of PCIe to hit those speeds. That requires a recent AMD or Intel CPU and motherboard. If you have a PCIe 3.0 system, you can still use this drive, but it won’t be able to run as fast. Either way, this is a good drive at a good price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB WD Black SN850 for $150 at BestBuy.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

