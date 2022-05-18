Get this AMD-powered Acer laptop for $250

We don’t often feature refurbished goods, but every now and then we find some that are well worth considering. Right now, Acer’s own refurbished store on eBay is selling a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 for $250. That’s Chromebook-level pricing for a Windows laptop with reasonably good specs. As with any laptop at this price point, there are some definite tradeoffs, but that’s life in the deal zone.

This laptop is a good option for those who like the idea of a Chromebook, but need the desktop convenience of Windows. This machine would be a solid fit for someone who lives in Google Docs or does a lot of work on a remote server.

The Aspire is running Windows 10 Home, but it should be upgrade ready for Windows 11. As for power, it’s packing an AMD Ryzen 3 3350U with four cores and threads and a boost to 3.5GHz. It also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is 15.6 inches with 1080p resolution.

As for the refurbished part, there’s a lot to feel good about here. It’s recertified by “an Acer approved vendor” and then resold by the company itself. It also comes with a two-year warranty from Allstate (US only) and it has a 30-day return window.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch refurbished Acer Aspire 5 from Acer via eBay.]