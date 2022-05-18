Home / Laptops
Deal

Get this AMD-powered Acer laptop for $250

Acer's recertified store on eBay is selling a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 with 128GB storage for $250.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
a silver laptop facing front with Windows 10 on the screen
Acer

We don’t often feature refurbished goods, but every now and then we find some that are well worth considering. Right now, Acer’s own refurbished store on eBay is selling a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 for $250. That’s Chromebook-level pricing for a Windows laptop with reasonably good specs. As with any laptop at this price point, there are some definite tradeoffs, but that’s life in the deal zone.

This laptop is a good option for those who like the idea of a Chromebook, but need the desktop convenience of Windows. This machine would be a solid fit for someone who lives in Google Docs or does a lot of work on a remote server.

The Aspire is running Windows 10 Home, but it should be upgrade ready for Windows 11. As for power, it’s packing an AMD Ryzen 3 3350U with four cores and threads and a boost to 3.5GHz. It also has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The display is 15.6 inches with 1080p resolution.

As for the refurbished part, there’s a lot to feel good about here. It’s recertified by “an Acer approved vendor” and then resold by the company itself. It also comes with a two-year warranty from Allstate (US only) and it has a 30-day return window.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch refurbished Acer Aspire 5 from Acer via eBay.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Laptops
  • Gear
  • Deals

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes