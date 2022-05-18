Home / PCs & Components
Deal

Game without compromise on this RTX 3060-powered HP desktop for $849

Walmart is selling an HP gaming desktop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 for $250 off the MSRP.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
a black HP gaming desktop PC tower with a keyboard and mouse in the background
HP

It’s a good day to start gaming on the cheap. Walmart is selling a budget 1080p gaming desktop rig for just $849. That’s $250 off the MSRP and a good price all around. That said, there are a few tradeoffs for that lower price.

First off, let’s talk graphics. This desktop is running an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. That’s a no-compromises level GPU for 1080p gaming, which means you should meet or exceed 60 frames-per-second with most games. It’s also an RTX graphics card, so you’ll get Nvidia’s various modern improvements like real-time ray tracing and deep learning super sampling (DLSS).

Storage is light at 256GB. However, since this is a desktop, you should be able to easily add your own extra storage. For RAM, you get 8GB, which is enough for gaming. The processor is the Intel “Comet Lake” Core i5-10400F. This CPU is two years old now, but it’s still very good with six cores, twelve threads, and a boost to 4.3GHz.

In addition to the tower, you also get a free keyboard and mouse. Overall, this is a nice little starter rig for a beginning gamer.

[Today’s deal: HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for $849 at Walmart.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

