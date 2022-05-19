Get a beginner friendly intro to JavaScript coding for only $39

JavaScript is the language of the web. So if you want to develop sites that offer interactivity, you’ll need to know how it works. But that doesn’t mean you’ll have to drop everything to go back to school. Instead, learn from home with the Jumbo 2022 JavaScript Bundle, just $39.

This training package features lifetime access to seven courses that introduce students to the JavaScript coding language. They’ll learn the basics, discover advanced use case scenarios, and find out how to apply JavaScript code in combination with HTML and CSS. And, since the courses are presented in a beginner-friendly format, virtually anyone can excel at them.

The Jumbo 2022 JavaScript Bundle is offered through SkillSuccess, a trusted source for web-based education. Their instructors are experts in their respective fields and come highly rated. One of the instructors, for instance, is Steven Hancock. He has over 20 years of experience and boasts an average student rating of 4.5 out of 5, so this is an excellent opportunity to learn from top minds.

The Jumbo 2022 Javascript Bundle – $39

