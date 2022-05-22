Get 4TB worth of ultra-secure cloud storage right now for just $10

If you’re looking for cloud-based storage, there are many options available. But you shouldn’t have to compromise security for cost savings, so we’re offering a significant discount on 4TB of secure storage with Treasure Cloud, just $9.99 for a one-year subscription.

Treasure Cloud lets you take control of your data. It easily integrates with cloud services like Dropbox and Google Drive, so all your files will be in one place. It uses zero-knowledge encryption by default, and it even lets you create your own passkey so third parties can’t access anything. And since you get 4TB of space with your subscription, there are many things you can do with it.

Any time you upload personal information to the web, you’re taking a risk. But that risk is minimized by choosing secure cloud-storage options like Treasure Cloud. And since you can subscribe for such a small up-front cost, there’s no good reason not to give it a try.

Treasure Cloud 4TB Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription – $9.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.