This killer $42 Microsoft 365 and NordVPN combo deal has everything you need

There’s just no substitute for Microsoft Office and today you can get it plus some VPN coverage at an excellent price. Newegg is selling a year of Microsoft 365 personal and a year of NordVPN for $42. That’s $35 off the MSRP for this combo deal and far better than the $130 you’d pay for buying these services separately.

Microsoft 365 Personal is the single-person subscription to Microsoft’s Office suite. With Personal, you get all the major Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook as well as Publisher and Access (these last two are for PC only). You also get 1TB of OneDrive storage and 60 minutes of Skype calling per month.

Microsoft 365 is a very nice deal, especially at this price. As it’s a subscription service, you get all updates as they roll out.

As for NordVPN, it’s a great service. It also happens to be our top pick as the most feature-filled VPN. Speeds are excellent, the privacy promises are right, and it has a wide variety of country connection options. This subscription entitles you to use the VPN on up to six devices at once.

[Today’s deal: One year of Microsoft 365 Personal and NordVPN for $42 at Newegg.]