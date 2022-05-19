Protect your yard with Eufy’s security camera and floodlight for $100

Are you looking to keep an eye on your yard? Well, today is your lucky day. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Floodlight Camera for $100. That’s $72 off the usual price. To get the deal, you need to clip the $70 off coupon underneath the price on the product page. You also need to use the checkout code EUFY8420 to cover the other two bucks.

The Eufy Floodlight Camera can light up the alleyway, driveway, or yard at night when motion is detected. It’s also packing a camera, so you don’t have to run out to the scene of the crime just to find a couple of cats fighting over some trash.

The camera features 1080p video capture and it has local storage instead of a cloud package. Other features include two-way audio, human detection, and a smart siren to keep intruders at bay. As for the floodlight, it has a maximum brightness of 2,500 lumens. You can also set it up so it’s always on and gets brighter whenever motion is detected. Just so you’re aware, this device does require the use of existing outdoor wiring and a weatherproof junction box.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Floodlight Camera for $100 at Amazon.]