Go full throttle in Flight Simulator with this $20 Logitech flight stick

Amazon and other retailers are selling the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro joystick for half off the MSRP.
If you’re already a Microsoft Flight Simulator flying ace with an Xbox controller, just imagine how much better your flying could be with a proper joystick. Right now, Amazon is selling the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro for just $20. That’s 50 percent off the MSRP and $10 better than the last time we found it on sale.

The Extreme 3D Pro is a budget-friendly way to improve your flying experience whether you’re landing a Cessna at a virtual Tacoma airport or you’re taking on the Empire in a galaxy far, far away. This joystick has 12 programmable buttons to execute single commands or macros, and there’s a custom twist-handle rudder. It also has an eight-way hat switch for improved precision and a rapid-fire trigger.

This joystick is an easy way to improve your flight simulation experience without investing in a more elaborate (and pricier) HOTAS set-up. If you haven’t got a joystick yet, but you play games like Flight Simulator, Elite Dangerous, or Star Wars: Squadrons, this is an excellent purchase.

If Amazon runs out of this deal, you can also pick it up at other retailers including Micro Center.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro joystick for $20 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

