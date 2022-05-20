Go full throttle in Flight Simulator with this $20 Logitech flight stick

If you’re already a Microsoft Flight Simulator flying ace with an Xbox controller, just imagine how much better your flying could be with a proper joystick. Right now, Amazon is selling the Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro for just $20. That’s 50 percent off the MSRP and $10 better than the last time we found it on sale.

The Extreme 3D Pro is a budget-friendly way to improve your flying experience whether you’re landing a Cessna at a virtual Tacoma airport or you’re taking on the Empire in a galaxy far, far away. This joystick has 12 programmable buttons to execute single commands or macros, and there’s a custom twist-handle rudder. It also has an eight-way hat switch for improved precision and a rapid-fire trigger.

This joystick is an easy way to improve your flight simulation experience without investing in a more elaborate (and pricier) HOTAS set-up. If you haven’t got a joystick yet, but you play games like Flight Simulator, Elite Dangerous, or Star Wars: Squadrons, this is an excellent purchase.

If Amazon runs out of this deal, you can also pick it up at other retailers including Micro Center.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G Extreme 3D Pro joystick for $20 at Amazon.]