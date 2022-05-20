Get this SteelSeries wireless gaming headset for just $55

Listen up headset fans! We’ve found an excellent deal on a wireless headset today. Adorama is selling the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for $55. That’s $45 off the usual price.

The Arctis 1 wireless works with all the major gaming systems including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection, and the dongle can even work with some Android phones if you’re gaming on a mobile platform.

The headset has a detachable, bidirectional mic with noise cancellation to filter out background sounds. It even comes with a control box for volume, mute, and play/pause media controls. This headset also includes a 3.5mm cable when you need a wired connection instead of wireless.

We haven’t reviewed the Arctis 1, but it’s well reviewed on Adorama and Amazon. If you need a new headset, this one is well worth looking at.

[Today’s deal: SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for $55 at Adorama.]