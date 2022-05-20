Home / Mobile
Deal

Get this SteelSeries wireless gaming headset for just $55

Adorama has the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for $45 off.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
a black headset with microphone facing from right
SteelSeries

Listen up headset fans! We’ve found an excellent deal on a wireless headset today. Adorama is selling the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for $55. That’s $45 off the usual price.

The Arctis 1 wireless works with all the major gaming systems including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection, and the dongle can even work with some Android phones if you’re gaming on a mobile platform.

The headset has a detachable, bidirectional mic with noise cancellation to filter out background sounds. It even comes with a control box for volume, mute, and play/pause media controls. This headset also includes a 3.5mm cable when you need a wired connection instead of wireless.

We haven’t reviewed the Arctis 1, but it’s well reviewed on Adorama and Amazon. If you need a new headset, this one is well worth looking at.

[Today’s deal: SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset for $55 at Adorama.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

    Related:
  • Headsets
  • Gaming
  • Gear
  • Deals

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

Recent stories by Ian Paul:

Coupon Codes