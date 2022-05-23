Logitech’s MX Master 3 is the ultimate work mouse and it’s 25% off

Need a new mouse for work? We’ve got the deal for you. Office Depot is selling the Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse in light gray for $75. That’s nearly $10 better than the last time we covered it and a standout price for a standout mouse.

We reviewed the MX Master 3 back when it first came out. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor’s Choice Award. “Logitech’s MX Master 3 is an innovative, highly customizable mouse that raises the bar for this humble peripheral,” we said.

One of the key features to this mouse is the speed with which it can navigate the desktop. It has a maximum 4,000 DPI, which is considered mid-range for a gaming mouse. For navigating spreadsheets and folders, it’s excellent. It comes with a USB-C dongle, so you’ll need the newer USB port on your PC to use this device.

Beyond responsiveness, the MX Master 3 is packed with the eminently useful Logitech Flow. This utility lets you use the mouse with three different PCs at the same time for moving files, copying and pasting information, and more. You can also customize the mouse’s buttons for all the various apps you use such as Excel, PhotoShop, PowerPoint, and Final Cut Pro.

This purchase is well worth it for anyone looking to boost their productivity.

[Today’s deal: Logitech MX Master 3 for $75 at Office Depot.]