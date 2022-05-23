Get a whopping 18TB of external storage for $280, today only

External hard drives with high capacity storage keep getting cheaper and cheaper. Right now, Newegg is selling the 18TB Seagate Expansion external hard drive for $280 with the checkout code SSBS2324. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Monday evening.

This price is amazing, as it’s $30 to $40 cheaper than other external hard drives in the same class. With 18TB of storage, you should have no issue storing documents, photos, and videos from multiple PCs. To put this capacity into perspective, you should be able to store over 1,100 re-encoded Blu-ray movies on this device, assuming a file size of 16GB per.

This is a desktop external drive, which means it requires its own power source and can’t draw power from your computer’s USB port. Seagate has also bundled its Rescue Data Recovery Services with this drive. This service will try and recover your hard drive’s data if it suffers unexpected damage from water or a natural disaster.

Out of the box, the Seagate Expansion uses NTFS, which is the native file system on Windows. If you want to use this with a Mac, it will be able to read files from it. However, if you want to save files from a Mac to the Expansion drive, it will need to be reformatted.

Overall, this is an excellent deal for an incredible amount of storage.

