Level up your gaming setup with this one-day sale on Logitech peripherals

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup? Well, today is your lucky day. Amazon’s having a one-day sale on Logitech gaming gear. The sale includes headsets, webcams, mice, racing wheels, and more. The deals end just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening. Here are our top picks from the sale.

The Logitech G303 wireless gaming mouse is blazing fast and only $100. That’s down from $117. It features a Hero 25K sensor, which means it has a maximum 25,600 DPI. That’s far higher than the standard 16,000 DPI for gaming mice. This peripheral also has 5 programmable buttons.

Next up is the Logitech Creators StreamCam Premium Webcam for $120. That’s $30 to $50 off the usual price. This webcam supports 1080p video capture at 60 frames-per-second, auto-framing, and intelligent exposure to get the picture just right. It’s an easy solution for anyone looking to get into game streaming.

Finally, if you’re a Forza fan, you’ll want to check out the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $230. That’s down from a price closer to $290. This rig works with Xbox, PC, and Mac. It features haptic feedback, D-Pad and console buttons built into the wheel. This device also has some nice touches like a leather steering wheel cover and stainless steel paddle shifters. It’s expensive, but it’s a solid investment for driving game fans.

Today’s deal: Logitech Gaming and Streaming Products one-say sale on Amazon.]