Save $500 on this ultra-powerful RTX 3080 Gigabyte laptop

It’s not easy to find a gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3080 for under $2,000. That’s why we’re so interested in what Antonline is offering right now. The online retailer is selling the Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD with an RTX 3080 for $1,899. That’s $500 off the MSRP.

There’s a lot to like about this laptop. First, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a stunning 300Hz maximum refresh rate. The processor is Intel’s “Tiger Lake” Core i7-11800H, which has 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost to 4.6GHz.

For RAM, you have 32GB, which is more than enough. This amount of RAM should come in handy, especially if you plan to use this laptop for a little video editing or intense productivity tasks as well as gaming. To top it all off, you get 1TB of storage.

As for that GPU, the RTX 3080 should have no trouble shredding through most AAA games. Plus, you’re getting cool features like real-time ray tracing.

[Today’s deal: Gigabyte Aorus 15P YD with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 for $1,899 at Antonline.]