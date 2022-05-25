Score huge savings on flash drives, SD cards, and storage with Amazon’s today-only sale

It’s an excellent day to stock up on storage. Amazon has a one-day deal on drives, SD cards, and external drives from WD and SanDisk. You better act fast because the deals end just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Pacific time. Here are three items we really like from the sale.

First up, we’ve got a 400GB SanDisk microSDXC for $36. A microSD card of this size usually costs anywhere from $50 to $60. This particular model is great for Android tablets and phones as well as mirrorless cameras. SanDisk says it’s built for full HD images, but not 4K.

Next up we have a 10TB WD Black 3.5-inch internal hard drive for $260, which is down from $325. That’s expensive for a hard drive, but this one has a ton of storage and it’s high performance spinning at 7,200 RPM. If you need a ton of storage for your desktop, this is an excellent drive to consider.

Finally, for the gamers, we like the 1TB WD Black Game Drive for $120. That’s down from $135 to $150. This external hard drive has a good amount of storage for extra games. It also works with Xbox and PC out of the box.

There are a ton of other items in this sale including thumb drives, M.2 NVMe drives, and more.

[Today’s deal: WD and SanDisk one-day memory sale at Amazon.]