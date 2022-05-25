This everyday Asus laptop with a beautiful 1080p display is just $370

If you need a good looking laptop for travel with lots of screen space, we’ve found a doozy at Staples. The office supplies store is selling the 17.3-inch Asus VivoBook K712EA for $370. There are some trade-offs, sure, but at its core it’s a solid everyday device.

First up, let’s talk about that display. It’s 17.3 inches with 1080p resolution, so no worries there. For a laptop this size, no matter how cheap, you don’t want anything under 1080p.

As for the processor, Asus went with an Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i3-11800H. This CPU has just two cores and four threads. That’s not much in this day and age, but it’s enough to run Windows. The OS, by the way, is Windows 10 Home and it’s Windows 11 ready.

To help keep things snappy, this laptop is packing 8GB of RAM. That’s perfect for productivity tasks and will make a noticeable difference. For onboard storage, you get 512GB–a good amount at this price range where 256GB has become the norm.

As a day-to-day computer for travel or for working with cloud documents, this should be a good option.

[Today’s deal: Asus VivoBook K712EA for $370 at Staples.]