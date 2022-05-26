Get our favorite Logitech gaming mouse for as little as $39

Looking for a good gaming mouse that won’t break the bank? Today, you’re in luck. The Logitech G502 Hero is currently $39 at Amazon. It’s actually our favorite gaming mouse here at PCWorld.

In our review of the G502 Hero, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “If you’re looking for a new gaming mouse, or maybe your first gaming mouse? The G502 Hero is a top-tier option,” we said. It’s also our top pick as the best general purpose gaming mouse.

The G502 Hero has 11 programmable buttons with mechanical switch tensioning and a HERO 25K sensor. The sensor allows the mouse to hit an astounding 25,600 DPI. That’s way past the usual 16,000 DPI we see with most gaming mice. It also has RGB lighting, adjustable weights to get the feel just right, and onboard memory for up to five profiles.

This mouse is an excellent value, as most high-end gaming mice cost upwards of $75.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G502 Hero for $39 at Amazon.]