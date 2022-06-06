Save over $650 off an unlimited lifetime subscription to Offcloud

If you do a lot of downloading — podcasts, videos, and even BitTorrents — then you need a download manager like Offcloud. And since you can get an unlimited lifetime subscription today for only $39.99, a savings of over 90 percent off the regular price, now is a great time to get it.

Offcloud is changing the way we interact with web-based content. It’s an app that unlocks file-hosting sites, streaming providers, Usenet/newsgroups, and more and lets you download all their content securely to the cloud. The benefit of this setup is obvious: Your system’s resources will be less taxed and the content you enjoy most will be accessible across all your devices at once.

A lifetime subscription to Offcloud lets you unlock and download content from virtually anywhere on the web. You can use it to download and store audio and video from sites like Youtube, unlock restrictions from Uploaded and Rapidgator, and you can even BitTorrent with it. And then you can integrate and sync up to your Google Drive, DropBox, or OneDrive and even to your NAS so everything you download is super easy to access any time you need it.

Offcloud Unlimited Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change.