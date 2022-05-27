This convertible $229 Chromebook with a 1080p screen begs to be touched

If you’re in the market for an awesome Chromebook, we’ve got a great deal for you. Best Buy’s eBay shop is selling a 14-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 514 for $229. That’s our favorite price point for Chromebooks and it’s one jaw-dropping bargain.

This convertible laptop has a 14-inch 1080p touch display that you can swing around, which is great for those times when you want to use this device like a tablet. The CPU is the Ryzen 3 3250C. That’s a dual-core, four thread mobile processor with a boost to 3.5GHz. That’s plenty for a Chromebook–even with Crostini enabled for running Linux desktop programs.

The Spin has the usual 4GB of RAM, which is enough for a Chromebook. You also get 64GB of storage. That’s plenty of storage for running Linux, PlayStore apps, and a smattering of files. Acer says the battery life on this convertible will last up to 10 hours on a single charge. The device also weighs in at 3.42 pounds.

Finding a Chromebook with a 1080p display for around $200 is an excellent find, but add a touchscreen to that and it’s unbeatable.

[Today’s deal: Acer Chromebook Spin 514 for $229 at eBay.]