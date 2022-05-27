Get this four-port wall charger for 20% off this Memorial Day

The unofficial start to summer in the U.S. kicks off on Monday and there are plenty of sales on tech gear to get you ready for the season. We’ve already covered some of them and today we’ve got another. Tech accessories maker Hyper has a Memorial Day sale right now where you can get 20 percent off select items at checkout with the code MEMO20.

There are a number of devices on sale, but we wanted to specifically call out the HyperJuice GaN 100 watt USB-C Charger for $80 (after applying the discount code). If you’re not familiar with GaN chargers, they use Gallium Nitride, a material used for semiconductors that produces less heat than silicon.

This model is a wall wart style charger with plug options for North America, Europe, U.K., and Australia. This makes it suitable for international travel. For ports, it has two USB-C and two standard USB. The charger also has overheating, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection.

If you need to charge up a laptop via USB-C as well as phones and tablets, this charger will fit the bill.

[Today’s deal: 100W GaN HyperJuice USB-C multi-port charger for $80 at HyperShop.com.]