Lion Energy Eclipse review: A pricey but powerful battery pack

At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros 85W charging speed

The pack itself charges fast

Complete wireless charging station Cons Expensive

Bulky design

Not everyone owns an Apple Watch Our Verdict The Lion Energy Eclipse checks a lot of boxes on the ideal battery pack wishlist, except when it comes to the price. It’s pricey, yet powerful. And for some, that’s all right.

Price When Reviewed

229.00

Best Prices Today: Lion Energy Eclipse Power Bank

Retailer Price Delivery Lion Energy $229.00 View

I hadn’t heard of Lion Energy until recently when the company contacted me to see if I’d like to review its large-capacity power stations and portable battery packs. I’m still testing the Safari ME Deluxe Kit, but having spent some time testing the Lion Energy Eclipse battery pack I have some thoughts.

I’ll start by saying that I’m not sure this battery pack is worth the $229 asking price, especially when you consider the fact that there are 27,000mAh battery packs priced as low as $30.

Note: This review is part of our roundup of portable power banks. Go there for details on competing products and our testing methods.

Granted, it’s not just the capacity you’re paying for here. You’re paying a premium for a ruggedized battery pack that has three different wireless charging pads, two USB ports and a USB-C Power Delivery port. One of those wireless charging spots is dedicated to the Apple Watch, making this a product that’s, at least partially, meant for Apple fans.

The wireless charging pads are located on the top of the pack, which itself has a tough exterior that’s reminiscent of an Otterbox case. From left to right, the Qi charging pads are designed for a phone, wireless earbuds, and then an Apple Watch. As such, the respective charging speeds are 10W, 5W, and 2W. You can charge the Eclipse itself while the wireless pads are actively in use.

mentioned in this article Nomad Base Station Hub Edition with Magnetic Alignment Read our review MSRP: $119 Best Prices Today:

Wirelessly charging an iPhone 13 Pro over the course of an hour, the phone went from empty to an average of 36 percent, which is the same level of charge as Nomad’s Base Station Hub Edition.

There’s a small door that opens on the front of the pack, revealing a power button and its three ports. A quick press of the power button reveals the charge level of the pack via four indicator lights just above it. A long press of the button turns on the wireless charging pads, which is confirmed when you see a fifth indicator light turn green.

The USB-C port is rated for providing up to 85W of power to a device, such as a laptop. I was able to confirm that (it actually hit 88W) when connected to a Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio.

With an AVHzY USB Power Meter and a USB-C cable connected to the USB-C port, I tested to see which charging standards were triggered. The Power Meter had trouble identifying all standards in a single test, which is a first for me. But eventually, I got it to recognize the standards/speeds of DCP 1.5A, QC 3.0, QC 2.0, Samsung 9V, and Huawei 9V. That’s in addition to the Power Delivery speed of 85W I just mentioned.

The standard USB ports, of which there are two, support 5V/2.4A charging speed for a total of 12W. Again, I was able to achieve those speeds with my testing equipment.

Using the included 60W Power Delivery wall adapter and USB-C to USB-C cable, the Eclipse went from completely empty to full capacity in one hour and 42 minutes. That’s fast.

mentioned in this article Einova 64W Ultra-Fast Power Bank Read our review MSRP: $69.99 Best Prices Today:

Out of that 99.99Wh battery capacity, the Eclipse was able to burn through 82.2468Wh in my testing. That gives it an efficiency rating of 82.26 percent. The overall average for all battery packs I’ve tested is 83.45 percent, so it’s not a bad result.

If you’re looking for a battery pack that is built to take a beating, has multiple charging options and you don’t mind the high price tag, then the Eclipse makes sense. However, there are far more affordable options, if you are willing to do without the wireless charging pads, like the Einova 63W Ultra-Fast Power Bank that’s currently $60.