This $279 Lenovo convertible laptop is a real steal

Walmart is selling a Lenovo convertible laptop with a Core i3 and 128GB of storage for $279.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
A touchscreen laptop folded back into display mode.
Lenovo

There’s nothing a like a well-priced convertible laptop to start off a short week. Right now, Walmart is selling the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for $279. That’s $260 off the MSRP and a good price for a convertible laptop with a touchscreen.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i is, like many laptops in this price range, short on storage–128GB total. So, this device will be best suited for someone who primarily works in the cloud like a student. For the CPU, Lenovo chose the Intel “Tiger Lake” Core i3-1115G4, which has two cores, four threads, and a boost to 4.1GHz. This laptop should be responsive for most everyday activities, but operations like photo editing and heavy duty data processing will likely take a toll. For RAM, it has 4GB and the operating system is Windows 11 in S Mode. The Flex should be fine for running regular Windows 11 if you want to do a one-way upgrade. However, just keep those storage space considerations in mind.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for $279 at Walmart.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

, Contributor

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

