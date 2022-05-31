Home / PCs & Components
Add a massive 1TB SSD to your PC for an absurdly low $65

If you need a whole lot of storage at a good price check out the 1TB Team Group CX2 at Newegg.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you’re someone who stores a ton of files, you’re going to need a lot of storage. All you need is a spare drive bay and room on the motherboard to connect it. If that’s you, then head on over to Newegg today. The online retailer is selling the 2.5-inch 1TB Team Group CX2 for $65–$24 off the MSRP. That’s an excellent price for this amount of storage.

This SSD is considered entry-level, so we wouldn’t recommend it as a primary drive. That said, it would make a good secondary drive, especially if you want to add extra storage to a PC that’s already rocking a speedier SSD.

Team Group says the SSD has a maximum sequential read speed of 540 megabytes per second and a maximum write of 490 MB/s. That’s not particularly fast by today’s standards, but those speeds are perfectly useable, especially if you’re just looking to add some extra storage to a PC that needs it.

If you have a spare 2.5-inch drive bay on your desktop or laptop, this SSD is worth considering at this price.

[Today’s deal: 1TB Team Group CX2 2.5-inch SSD for $65 at Newegg.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.





