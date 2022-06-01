This fast, pixel-packed Dell monitor hits PC gaming’s sweet spot and it’s $110 off

It’s a good day to make a serious upgrade to your current home PC set-up. Best Buy is selling a Dell 32-inch curved 1440p display for $300. That’s $110 off the MSRP and an excellent price for a QHD display.

A 1440p display is noticeable step-up from 1080p, but it’s not nearly as resource intensive as jumping to 4K. It’ll still require a better GPU than a budget 1080p graphics card, but you don’t have to jump all the way up to something like Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080, either.

Dell’s S3222DGM features a 165Hz refresh rate to blow past the usual 60 frames-per-second on lower end monitors. It’s also packing FreeSync for buttery smooth frame rates even at the higher refresh rates. It’s also a curved monitor, which makes for a more immersive experience. For ports, this monitor has two HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.2. AMD’s FreeSync website says this monitor can go up to 144Hz over HDMI while DisplayPort is required to max out at 165Hz.

[Today’s deal: Dell S3222DGM for $300 at Best Buy.]