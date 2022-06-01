Boost your home security for less with this Anker Eufy camera for $30

If you need an extra pair of eyes in the living room or study, Amazon has the deal for you today. The online retailer is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24 for $29.62. That’s the best price this year. To get the deal, you need to clip the $4 off coupon underneath the price on the product page.

We haven’t reviewed this camera, but it’s well liked on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from nearly 6,000 user reviews. The devices features 2K (2304-by-1296) video capture (1080p with Home Kit), Wi-Fi connectivity, human and pet detection, night vision, and two-way audio. It’s also compatible with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can control your camera or get visuals from it with select devices. It doesn’t have pan and tilt, but it does have customizable activity zones and local storage for your videos with an option for additional cloud storage.

If you’re looking to keep a closer eye on things, this camera is well worth considering.

[Today’s deal: Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24 for $29.62 at Amazon.]