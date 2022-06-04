How to bypass restrictions on Netflix, Hulu and more for under $50

Streaming sites like Netflix boast huge content libraries. Subscribers, however, can only access a small portion of it, and what they can see is based on the country they happen to be in. Want a way to bypass those restrictions? Then a lifetime subscription to Getflix Smart DNS and VPN, on sale for 90 percent off, may be your best bet.

Getflix is different from most VPNs. First, it gets a bit technical. Essentially, it uses DNS tech to reroute your traffic through international servers. That means you can custom set your location to anywhere you want so that you can access more content. And, best of all, it doesn’t slow your connection to a crawl, so you’ll still experience good performance.

A lifetime subscription comes with 256-bit SSL encryption to ensure your data stays safe. They don’t log, analyze, or archive your traffic either, which means there’s very little chance your security will be compromised. And it’s compatible with everything from computers to mobile devices to gaming consoles, so it’s about as universal as it gets.

When you consider that most VPNs would cost this much for only a one-year subscription, purchasing a lifetime of Getflix instead for just $49 makes a lot more sense.

Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription – $49

See Deal

Prices subject to change.