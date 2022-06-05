Save 83% off a three year subscription to Mindpass Password Manager

If you’re trying to manage all your passwords on your own, you face an uphill battle. And it’s not a little hill either. It’s more like trying to scale a vertical cliff face without safety ropes while wearing high heel shoes. So, yeah, it’s extraordinarily risky, so security experts recommend getting a password manager like Mindpass to make the job easier.

Earning 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store, Mindpass is the world’s first 3D password management system. It saves all your passwords on your device and unlocks them after you select four objects within a virtual 3D environment. This renders your accounts way more secure than they would otherwise be and far easier to access. And since their system is what they call ‘zero trust,’ you’re assured that cybercriminals can never steal your passwords in the unlikely event that their servers are compromised.

Even better is that Mindpass works across platforms, so you’ll always have your passwords available no matter what device you’re using. So if you’re tired of trying to remember your passwords, then a password manager makes a lot of sense. And Mindpass is an excellent choice. You can get a subscription to their three-year Unlimited Plan today for only $29.99 or 83 percent off.

Mindpass Password Manager: Unlimited Plan – $29.99

