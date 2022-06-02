EVGA’s swanky $175 laser-powered gaming keyboard is on sale for $62

If you want a better typing experience and a keyboard that will light up your gaming life, we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon is selling the Evga Z20 RGB gaming keybaord for $61.70. That’s the all-time low for this peripheral and better than the $175 it usually sells for.

Evga uses LK Light Strike optical switches, which it bills as “optical mechanical switches.” What this means is that they have many of the parts of a mechanical switch, but instead of depending on the physical parts for actuation, these switches actuate when they break an infrared light beam inside the shaft. We haven’t tested this keyboard, but getting the feel of a mechanical keyboard with the internals of optical switches sounds interesting. Evga says the switches have a 1.5mm travel-to-actuation time and feature N-key rollover for a more precise typing experience.

The keyboard has per-key RGB lighting and comes with 12 pre-set lighting effects. It also has five dedicated and programmable macro keys on the left side of the keyboard as well as a volume roller and dedicated media keys. This device has a lot of the key features you need in a high end keyboard including USB passthrough and audio passthrough.

If you want a new typing experience and aren’t a mechanical purist, this keyboard is worth a look.

[Today’s deal: Evga Z20 gaming keyboard for $61.70 on Amazon.]