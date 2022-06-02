Get a whopping 5TB of external storage for $115, today only

If you need more space on your Xbox or PC, we’ve got the deal for you. Today only, Best Buy is selling the 5TB WD Black P10 Game Drive for $115. That’s $35 off the MSRP. The deal ends just before midnight Mountain Time on Thursday evening.

The P10 game drive is aimed at console gamers who need more space for all those high end game assets, but there’s no reason non-gamers on a PC or Mac couldn’t use it either. It comes formatted for NTFS, of course, so if you want this for a Mac it’ll have to be reformatted.

WD says the drive has enough space for 125 games that assumes an average game size of 40GB, which may or may not reflect your experience depending on the games you like to play. The drive comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface for faster transfer speeds. WD’s also loaded the drive with a three-year warranty and a free month’s membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free games on both PC and Xbox.

If you need a lot of external hard drive space for your games, this drive is a good option.

[Today’s deal: One-day deal on the 5TB WD Black P10 game drive for $115 at Best Buy.]