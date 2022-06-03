Score this speedy gaming monitor for just $149

Gaming monitors don’t have to be big to be beautiful. Right now, Walmart is selling a 23.8-inch Acer Nitro 1080p high refresh rate gaming monitor for $149. That’s $50 off the MSRP and a good price for a 1080p monitor in general.

As this is a gaming monitor, however, it has a number of extra advantages that make this deal particularly attractive. First, it’s packing FreeSync, which means it will sync refresh rates between the monitor and a compatible graphics card for buttery smooth frames with little to no stutter.

This is also a high refresh rate monitor with a maximum 165Hz, which is fantastic for a monitor in this price range. The monitor also supports HDR10. It’s not true HDR since the monitor can only hit a maximum brightness of 250nits, not 1,000. Still, the HDR10 should improve the colors compared to standard monitors. For ports, this monitor has HDMI and DisplayPort. AMD’s FreeSync site says both ports support all the way up to 165Hz.

This is a really nice monitor at a standout price. If you don’t mind the screen size, this monitor is well worth a look.

Today’s deal: Acer Nitro 23.8-inch FreeSync gaming monitor for $149 at Walmart.]