Sony’s spectacular Spider-Man games are swinging to PC

Insomniac’s Spider-Man is one of the most well-received games of the last console generation, and perhaps more notably, a system-selling exclusive for the PlayStation 4. The game’s amazing (sorry) web-swinging mechanics and fleshed-out Manhattan setting have garnered it praise seldom seen for licensed games. While Sony jealously guarded its exclusivity from the Xbox and Switch, Spider-Man is now the latest high-profile PlayStation game to make the jump to the PC universe.

Sony announced that the original Spider-Man from 2018 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales from 2020 will both hit PC, on August 12th and later in the fall, respectively. They follow two years of Sony publishing high-profile PlayStation exclusives for PC gamers, including Horizon: Zero Dawn, God of War, Days Gone, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. Though Sony still reserves first-run exclusives to the PlayStation for a considerable release window, like Horizon: Forbidden West and the upcoming Spider-Man 2, it’s recently invested a lot into expanding its PC offerings.

Spider-Man follows in the footsteps of games like Batman: Arkham Asylum, bringing high-quality AAA development to licensed superhero games, to critical acclaim. The visual fidelity and smooth, intuitive web-swinging traversal mechanic of Spider-Man earned it praise, along with a serviceable story. While the game’s repetitive combat and side missions were weak points, along with a few dull story missions as non-Amazing characters, it was still one of the best games of its year. Miles Morales refined the original game’s combat with new mechanics in a shorter, tighter story campaign, as well as delivering some truly jaw-dropping visuals on the PS5.

The PC ports of both games will be handled by Nixxes, a recent Sony acquisition which worked on ports for the latest Tomb Raider and Deus Ex games. Both Spider-Man and Miles Morales will be labeled “Remastered,” getting the visual enhancements from the PS5 versions, plus new adjustable graphics settings and ray tracing support. They’ll be available on both Steam and Epic. On top of that the PC release will include The City That Never Sleeps DLC for the first game.