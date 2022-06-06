Get a massive 1TB of SSD storage for just $93

It’s not the cheapest price ever, but right now you can get an excellent deal on a whole lot of NVMe storage. Amazon is selling the 1TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $93.49. That’s just shy of a dollar higher than the all-time low of $92.58.

When we reviewed the Gold P31 last August, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “The SK Hynix Gold P31 performs like a top-tier drive, but it’s priced just slightly higher than bargain drives. That, my friends, is a real bargain. If 1TB or 2TB of capacity meets your needs, move this to the top of your list,” we said.

The Gold P31 is one of our top recommendations as the best PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD as well. It’s not our top pick (that would be PNY’s CS2140), but it’s still a solid choice for PCIe 3.0 systems.

SK Hynix says the 1TB Gold P31 has a maximum sequential read speed of 3,500 megabytes per second and a write speed of 3,200MB/s. In our tests, we found those scores were about right. In fact, the sequential write speeds were much faster than advertised and almost as fast as the read speeds.

This is an excellent drive and you can get it at a great price right now.

[Today’s deal: 1TB SK Hynix Gold P31 for $93.49 at Amazon.]