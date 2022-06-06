Start your fitness journey with the Apple Watch Series 7 for $329

Deal hunters know that if you’re on the hunt for an Apple Watch, you almost always want to shop outside the Apple Store. If you’re in the market for the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon is a good place to look right now. The online retailer is selling the Wi-Fi version of this smart watch in select colors for $329. That’s $70 off the usual price and a solid deal, especially before Apple is expected to announce watchOS 9 at WWDC 2022.

When we reviewed the Series 7 last October, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. It’s true we were left wondering why Apple didn’t skip a year since the improvements were so minimal (a bigger display, faster charging). Still, it’s the best smartwatch on the market.

The Series 7 has all the features you want including blood oxygen readings, ECG, sleep tracking, workout tracking, app integration, and updates from your smartphone. It’s an excellent watch and it may get even better depending on what Apple announces on Monday.

[Today’s deal: 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $329 at Amazon.]