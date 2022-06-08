Save 45% off the cost of this HP EliteBook and MS Office 2021 bundle

New PCs don’t often come packaged with popular software titles like MS Office. But that’s exactly what you’ll get when you purchase this refurbished HP EliteBook 840G4, on sale this week for just $499.99 — no coupon code required.

The HP EliteBook 840G4 is a great option for anyone that needs a travel-friendly computer. It features a speedy Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and it’ll run for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Plus it offers plenty of connectivity options too so you can access the web from practically anywhere.

And then, with purchase, you’ll also receive Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows, valued at $349 all by itself. It includes popular productivity titles like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more. And since you’ll be getting a lifetime license, you’ll never have to spend money on this kind of software again.

This is a valuable bundle, particularly for anyone who plans to use it for work or school. And since it’s offered at a steep discount this week, then it’s easier than ever to afford. But don’t want too long to get yours — this sale will only be around while supplies last.

HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows – $499.99

Prices subject to change.