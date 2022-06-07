Get a colossal 1TB of SSD storage for your Xbox for $190, today only

If you’re looking to add a good amount of storage to your Xbox Series S or X, Newegg has a great deal. Today only, the online retailer is selling Seagate’s 1TB SSD Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for $190. That’s $30 off the current price when you use the checkout code SSBT732. The deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

These tiny expansion cards are fit into the back of your console like a thumb drive. These NVMe drives support hot swapping, so if you have multiple cards with different game, you can switch them out like cartridges in old school consoles. They’re also portable, which means you can take them over to a friend’s house and sign in with your account on their console and start gaming. The expansion card also uses the Xbox Velocity Architecture for features like faster load times and quick resume.

If you own an Xbox Series X or S, these are excellent peripherals for your console, as they offer awesome storage with modern features to make your gaming experience even better.

