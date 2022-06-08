Get this RX 6500 XT GPU for under the MSRP at $180

We know the end of graphics card pricing madness is nigh. Still, we can’t help but get excited whenever an actual graphics card deal shows up. Right now, Amazon is selling the XFX Speedster QICK210 Radeon RX 6500 XT for $180. That’s $20 under the original MSRP and $40 lower than it was just a few weeks ago.

When we reviewed the 6500 XT, we called it a “a solid mainstream 1080p graphics card, and a good option for new PC gamers.” This isn’t a no-compromises 1080p card, but if you can accept medium to high settings on newer AAA titles, then this is a good choice. Not only does it have good performance, but it provides advanced features such as ray tracing for a good price. The card itself has 4GB of DDR6 video memory and it uses AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture.

If you’re building a budget gaming rig right now, you should definitely consider this card. We’re not clear on how long this pricing will last. Still, given the state of the graphics card market, it’s worth jumping on deals when they appear.

[Today’s deal: XFX Speedster QICK210 Radeon RX 6500 XT for $180 at Amazon.