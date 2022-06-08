Tidy up with this Roborock vacuum/mop combo for $480

Walmart is making it much cheaper to automate cleaning your house. The big box retailer is selling the Roborock S7 for $480. That’s $170 cheaper than the MSRP and better than you’ll find elsewhere right now.

When we reviewed the Roborock S7, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice Award. “Roborock’s S7 robot vacuum/mop is the best hybrid I’ve ever used on my floors,” our reviewer said. In fact, our biggest complaint was the price. That’s less of an issue today thanks to this deal.

The Roborock S7 is a vacuum/mop hybrid with a maximum suction of 2,500Pa. Since it’s a deluxe model, it’s packing multi-floor mapping, LiDAR navigation, invisible walls to keep the robot out of areas you don’t want it to enter, and integration with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The S7 is also quite effective at mopping. It uses sonic vibrations up to 3,000 cycles-per-minute to get rid of stubborn stains and a 300ml tank to keep things wet enough to clean. Finally, it has a 180 minute run time, which should be enough on a single charge to clean up most houses.

If you want a robot vacuum/mop to clean the house with lots of features, this is an excellent deal.

[Today’s deal: Roborock S7 for $480 at Walmart.]