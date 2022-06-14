We’ve price dropped this Lenovo 11E Chromebook to $89 for Father’s Day

Can’t decide what to get Dad for Father’s Day? Give him the gift of versatility with this Lenovo 11E Chromebook, professionally refurbished to perfect working order. And since we’ve dropped the price to just $89 — no coupon codes required — it’s as affordable as it is practical.

The Lenovo 11E Chromebook features a vibrant 11.6-inch touchscreen, a speedy Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB SSD. It runs on the super-reliable Chrome OS, so it’s not susceptible to malware, offers many connectivity options, and boasts an eight-hour battery to last the whole work day. And you can use it in almost any configuration, so there are many things you can do with it.

Chromebooks with similar specs often cost upwards of a couple of hundred bucks. The Lenovo 11E Chromebook, by contrast, costs just a fraction of that, so it’s a tremendous value. But don’t wait too long. It’ll only be around until June 19 (Father’s Day), and after that, the price will undoubtedly go up.

Lenovo 11E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook 16GB SSD – Black (Refurbished) – $89

See Deal

Prices subject to change.