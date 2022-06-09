Calling all gamers! This HyperX headset is just $16

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly headset for your gaming rig, today is your lucky day. HP is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $16 with the checkout code HYPERX20. That’s $24 down from the MSRP of $40. It’s not clear when this coupon code will expire.

The Cloud Stinger Core is a fairly basic headset. It has DTS Headphone:X spatial audio for a more immersive gaming experience, 40mm drivers, and a closed cup design to help keep external sounds out. The headset also has a noise cancelling swivel microphone that automatically mutes when you flip it up and in-line audio controls.

We haven’t reviewed this headset, but we did review the non-Core Cloud Stinger. We said it was a good headset with “solid sound, serious comfort, and an attractive design for anyone who just needs a ‘good enough’ headset without any wallet-shock.” If you need something that produces good sound and is light on the wallet, then the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is worth a look.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $16 with checkout code at HP.com]