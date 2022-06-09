Home / Mobile
Calling all gamers! This HyperX headset is just $16

HyperX's Cloud Stinger Core is way down from the $40 MSRP with checkout code at HP.com.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly headset for your gaming rig, today is your lucky day. HP is selling the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core for $16 with the checkout code HYPERX20. That’s $24 down from the MSRP of $40. It’s not clear when this coupon code will expire.

The Cloud Stinger Core is a fairly basic headset. It has DTS Headphone:X spatial audio for a more immersive gaming experience, 40mm drivers, and a closed cup design to help keep external sounds out. The headset also has a noise cancelling swivel microphone that automatically mutes when you flip it up and in-line audio controls.

We haven’t reviewed this headset, but we did review the non-Core Cloud Stinger. We said it was a good headset with “solid sound, serious comfort, and an attractive design for anyone who just needs a ‘good enough’ headset without any wallet-shock.” If you need something that produces good sound and is light on the wallet, then the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is worth a look.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

