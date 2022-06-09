Get this Dell laptop with a lovely 1080p display for $441

There’s nothing like a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deal. These workhorse laptops are usually solid machines and the sale prices are typically reasonable. Dell is selling a version of the 15 3000 for $441. That’s down from the MSRP of $600. It’s not clear how long this deal will last.

The laptop has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 250 nits. That sounds like an advantageous display for gaming, but this isn’t a gaming rig, especially where it only has AMD’s integrated Radeon graphics. Still, if you can find games that it’ll run, you should be able to get some good frame rates. The processor is a Ryzen 5 5625U, which has six cores, twelve threads, and a boost to 4.3GHz.

The laptop is also packing 8GB of RAM, which should keep moving things along well for productivity applications, photo editing, and so on. For storage, you get 512GB. That’s much better than the 128GB to 256GB you usually see at this price point. That’s enough storage for essential documents as well as some photos and video. If you need to do some work in PowerPoint or Excel, this machine will surely fit the bill.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $441 at Dell.com.]