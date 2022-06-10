Rock out for less with this JBL speaker for $91, today only

Today you can get music on the go for a lot less. Amazon is selling the JBL Charge 4 for $92. That’s down from the usual price between $115 to $125 and way better than JBL’s current sale price of $150. The deal is actually from a third-party retailer, but Amazon is handling fulfillment, meaning the purchase is covered by Amazon’s return policies. This deal ends just before midnight Pacific time on Friday evening.

JBL’s Charge 4 is a popular and excellent portable Bluetooth speaker. It features a 7,500 mAh battery with up to 20 hours of playing time on a single charge and it has a USB port for charging a phone. It also has dual passive bass radiators and it’s IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can be submerged in about 3 feet of water for 30 minutes.

This speaker works with JBL Connect Plus, which allows for up to 100 compatible JBL devices to work together to create one big wall of sound. You can also connect up to two Bluetooth devices to the speaker at once for tag team DJ duties. Today’s sale includes a wide variety of colors including the always popular camouflage options.

[Today’s deal: JBL Charge 4 for $92 on Amazon.]