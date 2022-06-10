Home / Accessories
Score this luscious 1440p curved display for just $269

Adorama's knocking $40 off this immersive 1440p FreeSync monitor.
Ian Paul
By Ian Paul
Contributor, PCWorld
Step up your gaming experience today with a better monitor. As part of its Father’s Day sale, Adorama has a 27-inch Asus TUF 1440p curved gaming monitor for $269. That’s down from $309, a savings of $40. The deal lasts until Sunday, June 19.

The Asus TUF VG27WQ1B has a number of key features to recommend it. First and foremost is the display’s maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. It’s also packing FreeSync for buttery smooth frames. Asus gave this monitor a 1500R, which is the highest curvature commonly available for gaming monitors. It may take some getting used to, but the curved visuals promise a more immersive gaming experience.

The VA panel has a 2560×1440 resolution, which is a noticeable step up from 1080p but not as resource-intensive as 4K. It’s a nice middle ground for mid-tier graphics cards. This display also has HDR10, which isn’t quite true HDR as it can only hit a maximum brightness of 250 nits instead of the expected 1,000. Nevertheless, HDR should offer a greater range of colors than most other monitors in its class when you enable this feature.

This is a nice monitor at a good price, so you’ll want to snatch it up quick.

[Today’s deal: Asus TUF 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $269 at Adorama.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

