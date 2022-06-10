Score this luscious 1440p curved display for just $269

Step up your gaming experience today with a better monitor. As part of its Father’s Day sale, Adorama has a 27-inch Asus TUF 1440p curved gaming monitor for $269. That’s down from $309, a savings of $40. The deal lasts until Sunday, June 19.

The Asus TUF VG27WQ1B has a number of key features to recommend it. First and foremost is the display’s maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. It’s also packing FreeSync for buttery smooth frames. Asus gave this monitor a 1500R, which is the highest curvature commonly available for gaming monitors. It may take some getting used to, but the curved visuals promise a more immersive gaming experience.

The VA panel has a 2560×1440 resolution, which is a noticeable step up from 1080p but not as resource-intensive as 4K. It’s a nice middle ground for mid-tier graphics cards. This display also has HDR10, which isn’t quite true HDR as it can only hit a maximum brightness of 250 nits instead of the expected 1,000. Nevertheless, HDR should offer a greater range of colors than most other monitors in its class when you enable this feature.

This is a nice monitor at a good price, so you’ll want to snatch it up quick.

[Today’s deal: Asus TUF 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $269 at Adorama.]