This $459 Acer laptop is portable, potent, and cheap

There’s no better time to kick off your Monday with the purchase of a new laptop. Walmart has a solid deal on a 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 3 with a new Alder Lake Core i5 for $459. That’s $90 off the MSRP and a solid deal all around. If you need something for productivity, this is a nice choice.

This version of the Acer Aspire 3 has a 15.6-inch 1080p display and the processor is a Core i5-1235U. That’s an Alder Lake CPU released in early 2022 with eight efficiency cores and two performance cores with HyperThreading for a total of 12 threads. If you’re not familiar with Intel’s new approach with Alder Lake, check out our article on what you need to know about 12th-generation processor cores and laptop performance. The processor also has Intel Iris Xe onboard graphics, which should be fine for some lightweight gaming. We’d expect to see this laptop to hit 30 frames-per-second with reduced graphics settings.

As for memory and storage options, it’s packing 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Unless you keep everything in the cloud, the storage is rather light. Still, for a laptop to use when you’re out of the house, 256GB is enough for many uses.

[Today’s deal: 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 3 for $459 at Walmart.]