The Apple Pencil drops to $99, its lowest price this year

Touch devices are great on their own, but sometimes you just need a stylus to get the job done. Right now, Amazon is selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for $99. That’s $30 off the MSRP and the all-time low for this popular tablet peripheral. In fact, this is the first time Amazon’s dropped the price down to $99 in 2022.

When we reviewed the second-generation Apple Pencil, we gave it a stunning five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “It retains all the things the first Pencil did wonderfully well (natural hand-feel, zero-lag responsiveness) while fixing the one thing it got drastically wrong,” we said.

The original Pencil had a weird charging setup where it charged via the Lightning connector at the bottom of the tablet. This second-generation Pencil, by comparison, charges wirelessly via the iPad.

The Pencil is responsive and will help you get done whatever you need to do with a stylus like sketching, marking up a web page or document, or taking notes. It’s also compatible with the third, fourth, and fifth generations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the first three generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, the fourth and fifth generations of the iPad Air, and the sixth generation of the iPad Mini.

[Today’s deal: Second generation Apple Pencil for $99 on Amazon.]