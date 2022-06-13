Home / Mobile
The Apple Pencil drops to $99, its lowest price this year

Amazon's dropped $30 off the price of the second-generation Apple Pencil.
Touch devices are great on their own, but sometimes you just need a stylus to get the job done. Right now, Amazon is selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for $99. That’s $30 off the MSRP and the all-time low for this popular tablet peripheral. In fact, this is the first time Amazon’s dropped the price down to $99 in 2022.

When we reviewed the second-generation Apple Pencil, we gave it a stunning five out of five stars and an Editors’ Choice award. “It retains all the things the first Pencil did wonderfully well (natural hand-feel, zero-lag responsiveness) while fixing the one thing it got drastically wrong,” we said.

The original Pencil had a weird charging setup where it charged via the Lightning connector at the bottom of the tablet. This second-generation Pencil, by comparison, charges wirelessly via the iPad.

The Pencil is responsive and will help you get done whatever you need to do with a stylus like sketching, marking up a web page or document, or taking notes. It’s also compatible with the third, fourth, and fifth generations of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the first three generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, the fourth and fifth generations of the iPad Air, and the sixth generation of the iPad Mini.

[Today’s deal: Second generation Apple Pencil for $99 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

