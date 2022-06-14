HyperX’s ultra-fast $100 wireless gaming mouse is on sale for just $40

You need to bump up your mouse game. And if you’re still suffering with a regular office mouse, you may not even know how bad things are. That’s why you need to head over to Amazon today and pick up the HyperX Pulsefire Dart for $40 that’s $60 off the MSRP and the all-time low.

What’s great about a high-powered mouse is that it’s fast. You can move your cursor across the display with far smaller movements, making it much easier to land ludicrous in-game headshots, yes, but also launch apps, highlight some text or a spreadsheet cell, or switch tabs in a browser. The Pulsefire Dart is a gaming mouse, but its “gamery” look is not over the top, with LED lighting in the scroll wheel and the logo towards the bottom. You can also turn off the lighting if you need to.

The key thing about this mouse, however, is that it’s packing a Pixart 3389 sensor with a maximum DPI of 16,000. That is crazy fast, and probably too much if you’re transitioning from a plain office mouse. But you can reduce it to something more reasonable such as 2,000 or 4,000 DPI and then work your way up until you find a speed that suits you.

This is a wireless mouse but there is an optional wired mode. It comes with six programmable buttons and it’s Qi-compatible for wireless charging. HyperX says this mouse will last up to 50 hours on a single charge. If you want to up your mouse game, this handy little speeder is worth a look—the Pulsefire Dart is offering a top-tier list of features for a bottom-shelf price right now.

[Today’s deal: HyperX Pulsefire Dart for $40 at Amazon.]